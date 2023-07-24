Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song Dhindora Baje Re is out and it surely defines the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Another song from movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled Dhindora Baje Re is out and it is already getting thumbs up from fans all over.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Ranveer

MUMBAI: Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is indeed one of the most talked about movies of the year. It is one of the big releases of the year and all eyes are on the release of the movie. The movie, which is directed by Karan Johar stars some amazing talents like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ : What! Varun Dhawan says, “Bawaal had an incredible impact on people”, netizens slam actor and compare film to Adipurush

The trailer of the movie is getting lots of love from fans all over and so are the songs. This new song of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled Dhindora Baje Re is grabbing the attention of the fans.

This new song picturizes the sizzling rebel mode of our very own Rocky and Rani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. We get to see a sizzling chemistry between the two, and an unhappy character of Jaya Bachchan, who do not approve their love.

Well, this new song Dhindora Baje Re is already grabbing attention of the fans and is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over. This is just a glimpse of the rebel love story and we look forward to what Karan Johar has to offer with this family drama.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the theatres on 28th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Karan Johar breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan’s character in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' getting criticised

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Karan Johar DHINDORA BAJE RE Dharma Production Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baalveer 3: Challenge! Baalveer decides to face Maha Mahim
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Dhanraj and Gargi target Yuvika
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: OMG! Rashi and Dilip’s argument takes an ugly turn
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Radhika’s stubbornness becomes a challenge for Rajesh
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Katha Ankahee: Finally! Aarav discovers the truth about Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Hurdles! Nimrit and her sister create trouble for Aastha
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Shreyja Mhatre
Sexy! Here are times actress Shreyja Mhatre raised temperature with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shreyja Mhatre
Sexy! Here are times actress Shreyja Mhatre raised temperature with her hot looks
Nirmal Chiraniyan
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
Esha Gupta
Shocking! Esha Gupta gets brutally trolled for her latest bikini photoshoot in support of FIFA Women’s World Cup
Kartik Aaryan
Wow! Kartik Aaryan to be honored with Rising Global Superstar award at Melbourne
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari
What! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have their parents’ approval?
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan no longer a part of Tisca Chopra’s debut directorial, Radhe Apte to play lead