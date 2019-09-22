ROFL: Deepika shares meme comparing her outfit to a mop

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has taken a dig at herself after comparing one of her looks with a mop.

Deepika shared a string of photographs on Instagram where she is seen wearing a ravishing purple fitted feathered gown paired with a sheer long veil and huge earrings.

She took a snapshot of her photograph in the purple outfit and posted it along with a mop.

The "Padmaavat" star captioned it: "ROFL. Close enough."

The 33-year-old actress also took a dig at her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's look from India International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Deepika asked who carried the ponytail better, Ranveer or Agnes from the film "Despicable Me". She answered it herself saying: "Mine".