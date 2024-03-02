ROFL! Shahid Kapoor's funny take on 'Favorite kind of relative' sparks laughter among fans; Netizen reacts!

MUMBAI: With Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor is getting ready for his upcoming love film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The title track was just released, and fans are already showing it a lot of love. The actor posted a humorous video on Tuesday about the "Mota trend," which has had his fans in giggles. Emojis of laughter are being posted in the comments area.

(Also read: Throwback! Shahid Kapoor opens up about his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan post-breakup in old video; Netizens react!)

Shahid Kapoor posted a video on his Instagram profile wherein he revealed his preferred type of relative. The actor is carrying a cup and has a scarf covering his head. Then, he is mimicking aunts who frequently refer to people as "mota." Fans could be seen reacting as soon as he released the footage, which quickly went viral. Ishaan Khatter responded as well. “My fav side of you.’ a fan remarked in a comment. Another said, “Goofy Shahid is best’.

With romantic moments starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer opens. Both are spotted flirting with each other. Shahid is seen introducing her to his family in the following scene. He hasn't yet learned that Kriti is a robot or the meaning of her name, Sifra. The film shows how well she has adapted to Shahid's family as it progresses, right up to the night she falls dead. Shahid is notified by his aunt Dimple Kapadia that she is in charging mode due to a dead battery. More intriguingly, Shahid was taken aback by what transpired next.

Shahid only disclosed to the popular news portal what stopped him from seeing romantic entertainers. He added that cracking the ideal script for a passionate love story is challenging for him because he wants to give his audiences something fresh with his cinematic endeavors.

He said, “I was kind of missing doing something light and fun, definitely, but honestly, it’s the most difficult genre to crack. Because, I mean, I listen to 10 scripts a month, and people don’t know that there’s so much you hear from others – people tell me ‘aur picture karo’. But it’s so difficult to find scripts that could offer the audience something new, and love story is the most difficult genre, I feel, to do. And then, I just found this film was answering that question of mine, like what is it that you can do new in a love story.”

(Also read: Wow! Shahid Kapoor's Cinematic Brilliance: 8 Must-Watch Movies from Romantic Ventures to Intense Dramas)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- News 18