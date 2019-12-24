News

Rohit and Varun Dhawan reunite for Dishoom sequel

24 Dec 2019 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan has many projects in the pipeline, and one of them is the sequel to Dishoom which had released in 2016. He is reuniting with his brother Rohit Dhawan for Dishoom 2. The film starred Varun, John Abraham, and Jacqueline Fernandez as the leads, who were assigned on a task to find a cricketer (played by Saqib Saleem) who gets kidnapped 48 hours before a crucial match.

The sequel will be an espionage thriller as Varun Dhawan’s character will be heading for a task. Rohit Dhawan will begin rescue sometime next year as he wants to take the film on the floor by the end of 2020.

It will be shot in India and abroad. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has many projects in the pipeline including Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No 1, Shashank Khaitan's project reportedly titled Mr Lele, and the Arun Khetarpal biopic with Sriram Raghavan.

The actor is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D with the entire star cast. It is all set to release on 24th January.

