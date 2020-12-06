Rohit Saraf: Look forward to everything that the future holds

MUMBAI: Actor Rohit Saraf says the encouragement and support coming his way is making him believe in his own craft a little more than before.

The actor was most recently seen in Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and web series "Mismatched".

"The kind of response I've received over the past two weeks for 'Ludo' and 'Mismatched' has been nothing short of a dream. The projects are being highly appreciated and that makes all the hard work worthwhile. The love, encouragement and support is making me believe in my own craft a little more than before and I look forward to everything that the future holds," Rohit said.

"Ludo" is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra.

"Mismatched" is a teen romance, which revolves around Rishi, who is in search of his happily ever after, and Dimple, who dreams of being a tech wizard. Although they start off on a wrong note, the two develop a friendship over a period of time. The series is about how this perfectly imperfect couple who try to build an app. The show also stars Vidya Malavade, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey , Muskkaan Jaferi, and Rannvijay Singha.