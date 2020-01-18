Rohit Shett’s Sooryavanshi teaser to be out on THIS date

MUMBAI: Sooryavanshi is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. It stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the leads, and making a special appearance will be Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

A few weeks ago, a photo of the cast was released and took the internet by storm. Fans and the audience can’t wait to see these mega superstars together.

As per sources, the movie's teaser will be out within 2 weeks, that is, on 27th January. As we all know, these days, the new trend of teaser releases tells us what to expect from the movie.

Trade analysts have also said that Sooryavanshi will be one of the biggest blockbuster movies of the year 2020. Akshay Kumar is on fire these days, as the actor has made his own club: the 700 club, where all his movie in 2019 were blockbuster hits (Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newzz).

It will be a treat for the audience to watch Akshay, Ranveer, and Ajay in one frame. The film is all set to release on 27th March 2020.