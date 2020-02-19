Rohit Shetty confirms Singham 3

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is all set with Khiladi Kumar to set the screens on fire with his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, which is all set to hit the theatres on 25h March 2020.

Sooryavanshi is rated as the most anticipated movie of 2020 so far, and the buzz around it is very high, as the movie is a continuation of the cop universe after Singham and Simmba.

Earlier, there was news that Rohit Shetty post Sooryavanshi will start with the Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan, but things didn’t work, and due to unknown reasons, the project got postponed.

Now as per sources, the Golmaal director said that he will be back with the Singham franchise post Sooryavanshi.

Bajirao Singham, whom we have seen in Singham 1 and 2 is coming back again with the 3rd instalment of the franchise.

Both the movies earlier created a tremendous impact on the box office. It would be interesting to know what magic the 3rd part creates. The audience is eagerly waiting for the same.