Rohit Shetty donates Rs 51 lakh to help industry workers

01 Apr 2020 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to help daily wage film workers who have been left without jobs since the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Ashoke Pandit took to social media to thank Rohit for his contribution.

"Thank you #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ?51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona," Ashoke tweeted.

Seeing Rohit's contribution, filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to applaud him.

"More power to you Rohit," Farah wrote.

On the directorial front, Rohit is all set to come up with a cop drama, titled "Sooryavanshi", which features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

