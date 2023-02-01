Rohit Shetty gives narration to Ajay Devgn for Singham Again; netizens have mixed reactions to it

Ajay Devgn started his year with the narration of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Well, netizens have mixed reactions to it as the filmmaker’s last release Cirkus failed to make a mark at the box office. Read on to know more…
MUMBAI: In 2021, Rohit Shetty got audiences back to the theatres with Sooryavanshi. But, 2022 was not a great year for Bollywood, and it was expected that the filmmaker will end the year with a bang with his directorial Cirkus. However, that didn’t happen and Cirkus which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role became a flop at the box office.

Now, after Cirkus, Rohit is directing Singham Again which will of course star Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and the director is all set to introduce a female cop in his universe. At the Current Laga Re song launch, Rohit announced that Deepika Padukone will be seen as the female cop in Singham Again.  

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to reveal that he started the year with the narration of Singham Again. He tweeted a picture with Rohit and wrote, “Made a good start to the New Year with #RohitShetty’s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is fire God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster.”

While of course Rohit and Ajay’s fans are excited for Singham Again, netizens have mixed reactions to it. A netizen tweeted, “Singham Singham Returns Singham Again Singham Once Again Singham Returns Again Singham Returns Once Again yeh to ab chalta hi rahega. But wapis Cirkus jaise bakwas movie mat bana dena. Acha chalta hu. Bolo zubaan kesari.” One more Twitter user posted, “Remake mat utha lana kahi se kuch original hi banana.” Check out the tweets below…

For around more than a decade, Rohit Shetty has not given a single flop. But, with Cirkus, he got a flop. Everyone is expecting that with Singham Again he will bounce back.

Are you excited for Singham Again? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

