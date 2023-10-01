Rohit Shetty has a perfect answer for people trolling him for Cirkus, “We rise again not just to fight the battle, but to win it”

MUMBAI :Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma became a disaster at the box office. It was expected that the film will end 2022 on a good note, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.

A lot of people on social media started trolling Rohit Shetty for the disaster of Cirkus. But, the filmmaker has now given it back to the trolls.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and more Bollywood actors are all set for their web series debut this year

Today, he posted, From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN.”

Rohit Shetty has been giving back-to-back hits, but with Cirkus he gave a flop and people started questioning his filmmaking. However, it looks like the filmmaker is all set to make his comeback with Indian Police Force and Singham Again.

Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year. Meanwhile, Singham Again will reportedly start rolling this year, and it will hit the big screens next year.

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn had posted a picture on social media and revealed that he started the year with the narration of Singham Again, and it’s a blockbuster in the making. Well, apart from Ajay, Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty gets injured while shooting for his web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.