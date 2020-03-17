Rohit Shetty hints at another cop film post Sooryavanshi

MUMBAI: The Rohit Shetty cop universe started with Singham and was followed by Simmba. It is now being taken forward by Sooryavanshi, which is all set for release. The excitement for the movie has been very high since its announcement, and fans are eagerly waiting to know how the story will unfold. Will there be a hint at another movie at the end of Sooryavanshi?

Well, it is true that Sooryavanshi is not the last movie in the cop universe. Yes, we are going to see another movie post Sooryavanshi.

In a recent interview, director-producer Rohit Shetty was asked about the strong villains in his movies. He said, 'It’s not that the villain should be strong. Every villain has a past because of which he is this way now. For that matter, in this movie (Sooryavanshi), Jackie Shroff has a past because of which he is like this. But that doesn’t mean he's not wrong. He does die in the climax but has a story to tell.' Suddenly, the director stops and says, 'Why am I spoiling my own movie?'

With this, we clearly gets a picture that the story will be taken forward post Sooryavanshi. Now, the question is which can be the next cop movie: Singham 3 or Simmba 2? Or maybe the director has planned something different for the audience, as he is the baap of commercial cinema.