Rohit Shetty plans to change the title of Sooryavanshi to Veer Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is almost complete in terms of the shoot, after which post-production work has begun now. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has been shot over various regions including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Thailand, and now the film is almost complete with just a few festive songs and dance numbers left to be shot.



As per sources, it seems that the filmmaker had registered a number of titles at the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) earlier this year and during the last schedule held in Film City Goregaon Studios in Mumbai.



Rohit Shetty Picturez has come up with a new name Veer Suryavanshi as that’s the character that Akshay essays in the movie.



Akshay plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The movie is all set to entertain the audience on 27th March.



