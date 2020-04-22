News

Rohit Shetty’s wonderful tribute to Mumbai Police

Mass action director Rohit Shetty has given an amazing tribute to the Mumbai Police in this short video.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
22 Apr 2020 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Mass director Rohit Shetty is one of the finest directors we have in Bollywood. He started off with Zameen with best friend Ajay Devgn and has delivered massive hits one after the other.

Rohit shot to fame post his successful movie Golmaal – Fun Unlimited. It is now a successful franchise and is loved by the audiences all over.

His movies like Bol Bachchan, All the Best, Sunday, Dilwale, and Simmba have given him much success, and his movies connect with the masses and classes.

His cop-based films Singham, Simmba, and the forthcoming Sooryavanshi are a tribute to the police force.

The director today on social media has given another short tribute to the police who are fighting in this tough situation to keep all of us safe and healthy at home.

Have a look.

In this post, Rohit Shetty uses a Simmba-themed video to show his respect.

This is indeed a very special gesture by him for frontline policemen who are risking their lives for all of us in this scenario.

Share your views on this video in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Rohit Shetty Mass director Golmaal – Fun Unlimited Bol Bachchan All the best Sunday Dilwale Simmba Sooryavanshi TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here