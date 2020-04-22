Rohit Shetty’s wonderful tribute to Mumbai Police

MUMBAI: Mass director Rohit Shetty is one of the finest directors we have in Bollywood. He started off with Zameen with best friend Ajay Devgn and has delivered massive hits one after the other.

Rohit shot to fame post his successful movie Golmaal – Fun Unlimited. It is now a successful franchise and is loved by the audiences all over.

His movies like Bol Bachchan, All the Best, Sunday, Dilwale, and Simmba have given him much success, and his movies connect with the masses and classes.

His cop-based films Singham, Simmba, and the forthcoming Sooryavanshi are a tribute to the police force.

The director today on social media has given another short tribute to the police who are fighting in this tough situation to keep all of us safe and healthy at home.

In this post, Rohit Shetty uses a Simmba-themed video to show his respect.

This is indeed a very special gesture by him for frontline policemen who are risking their lives for all of us in this scenario.

