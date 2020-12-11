Rohit Shetty, the 'Asli Dilwale', says Mumbai Police for this reason, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty was praised by Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle recently, for doing a commendable job for the frontline warriors. The filmmaker who is known to make movies like Singham, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi was called the 'Asli Dilwale' by the Mumbai police. According to their tweet, Rohit has helped the frontline warriors with accommodation and managing medical expenses of many in this crisis of Coronavirus. They even shared a picture where the police officers are presenting Rohit with a flower bouquet which is a token of gratitude and appreciation for his generous work. Well, no wonder he highly thinks of police as he has dedicated his major part of his filmography to the force.

"The Asli Dilwale! From booking a hotel for accommodating police #frontlinewarriors on duty to managing medical expenses of many, the magnanimity of #RohitShetty has been commendable. @CPMumbaiPolice presented a token of gratitude & appreciation to Mr. Shetty." Many fans even praised the filmmaker for doing his bit as one tweeted, "I'm proud of you Rohit Shetty Sir and U r my ideal person, may I have pry to God for ur healthy life." while another one commented, "We are proud of you sir, your good work is an inspiration."

On the work front, Rohit Shetty to release Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar from cop-universe in the first quarter of 2021.

