ROMANCE: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s VACAY PICTURES should be every couple’s Travel Goals!

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood.

While we recently reported about Mira being trolled on social media for her shorts being too short, she sure is stylish and knows how to spend quality time with her husband and kids. Recently, they all visited Maldives and had a ball of a time there…

(Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Mira Rajput gets subjected to HEAVY TROLLING; netizens call her N*KED!)

Take a look:

Amidst rumours and speculations, Shahid tied the knot with his lady love in a private wedding ceremony in Delhi in the presence of close friends and family members.

Like any married couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have had their share of bad times. On a chat show, Shahid revealed that his fights with his wife can last 15 days.

Just over a year into their wedding, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby girl on August 26, 2016.

When not shuttling between film sets, Shahid is often seen whisking his wife out on romantic holidays abroad

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Mira Rajput gets subjected to HEAVY TROLLING; netizens call her N*KED!)