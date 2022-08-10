Romantic! Here’s a look at some of the sweetest celebrity proposals

MUMBAI:It is said that marriages are made in heaven, but of course proposals happen on earth. We are sure many of you might be having a favourite celebrity couple, and their love story would always excite you.

So, today, let’s look at the list of the sweetest celebrity proposals...

Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fell in love while shooting for their film Tashan. The actors got married in 2012, and Saif proposed to Kareena for marriage while they were on a trip to Paris. He first proposed to her at a bar, but she said no. Later, he again asked her about marriage at a church and then after two days she said ‘yes’.

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married last year. The Animal actor proposed to Alia at Maasai Mara, Kenya, and the picture of the same had also gone viral.

Nick Jonas – Priyanka Chopra

To get the perfect ring for his lady love, Nick Jonas had shut down a Tiffany & Co store in London. He later proposed to her on a trip to Crete.

Karan Singh Grover – Bipasha Basu

Karan and Bipasha fell in love while shooting for their movie Alone. During an interview, Karan revealed that he proposed to her during New Year’s Eve. They were in Koh Samui and while the sky was lit with fireworks, he decided to give Bipasha the ring.

Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that while he was once in New York, he was sitting on a hotel’s balcony and thinking about getting married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Later, for Guru’s premiere when they were there in the city, he proposed to Aishwarya for marriage at the same balcony.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.






