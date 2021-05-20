Ronit Roy on Tauktae impact: I've never seen Goa so deserted

MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy took to social media on Thursday to talk about the effect of the cyclone Tauktae over Goa. Ronit, who is a regular in Goa over the last 25 to 30 years, said he has never seen the place in such a deserted condition.

Ronit shared a video on Instagram where he says: "Goa Goa Goa... I've been coming here for the past maybe 25-30 years or so. I've never seen Goa so deserted. It's like off season ka bhi off season ho gaya. After the cyclone, trees and poles have fell, there is no electricity or water supply since the last five days..."

Along with his video, the actor wrote: "It's untrue that Nature has harmed mankind! Mankind and nature have borne the brunt alike. It's just one of those things. We shall keep loving! We shall learn a lesson or two and move on!"

Ronit recently shared videos on Instagram to offer glimpses of how his garden has been damaged by the cyclone and raw mangoes fell from his tree, which he collected in a basket.

Meanwhile, the remnant of Tauktae has weakened further into a well-marked low-pressure over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh, and is likely to move further northeast-wards into Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

SOURCE – IANS