"Ronnie is physically gifted" says Tiger Shroff on his spiffing action moves

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff has always delivered the best of action sequences and always treated his fans with new kicks and flicks every single time. The result of such smooth action is taking zero days off and is indeed stunning. The trailer of his upcoming movie Baaghi 3 recently dropped and sees Tiger as Ronnie fighting up against an entire nation.

Talking about showing his action moves in Baaghi 3with a leading daily, the actor says, "Ronnie is physically gifted and does a lot of things that would be considered over the top."

Tiger also spoke about working for the first Baaghi movie and says, "Back then, I was restless and eager to show off the years of hard work I’d put into my craft and finally, got a film to showcase my physicality,"

The Youngest Action Superstar always steps out from his comfort zone and that's where Tiger's comfort lies. 'Ronnie' is Tiger's favorite as the character has always challenged him to do better and better every single day. Tiger always finds various ways to get better at his craft and surely succeeds at the same.

The upcoming Baaghi 3 has outdone itself with a never seen before action and already crossed over 100million views. The fans are drooling over Tiger's super shredded body. Tiger has shown some new moves and polished his signature action moves. The makers had also shown what went behind in making this action-packed movie.

Baaghi 3 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is all set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020.