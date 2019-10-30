×

Ronnie Screwvala to trade analysts: Share accurate box-office figures

30 Oct 2019 01:33 PM

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala has criticized trade analysts for sharing inflated and inaccurate box office figures.

Screwvala on Tuesday took to Twitter and asked two film trade analysts Komal Nahta and Taran Adarsh to give authentic box office numbers of films rather than inflated ones.

"Isn't it time everyone reports Box Office numbers accurately! @KomalNahta @taran_adarsh ... accuracy of information builds credibility which the movie industry needs so badly... and not sure how long-to appease egos will Studios and all keep encouraging pumped up data on numbers," Screwvala wrote.

Many felt that the tweet was cryptically aimed at the latest release "Housefull 4", which made over Rs 100 crore in just five days of its release.

However, the producer then clarified that the tweet was not directed to any movie.

"Just to clarify that my tweet was not directed at any one movie (as is being wrongly assumed) but just an overall comment for the future + my reasons to tag some of the industry authorities was because they can make a difference to the credibility - happy Diwali," he said.

Screwvala's latest production "Made In China" released last week with "Housefull 4".

Source: IANS

