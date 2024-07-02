Rose Day 2024: Wow! From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, check them out in outfits that feature the queen of flowers

Roses are also a favorite as a print for clothing for women, and our Hindi film actresses are no different. Here are the times where our B-town divas looked elegant and gorgeous in rose print outfits.
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI :As Valentine's Day is just a week away, today the season of love officially begins with Rose Day. It is not called the ‘Queen of flowers’ for nothing! There is something about roses that spells love and instantly gives you romantic vibes.

Roses are also a favorite as a print for clothing for women, and our Hindi film actresses are no different. Here are the times where our B-town divas looked elegant and gorgeous in rose print outfits. Take a look;

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a short red rose printed dress with a matching coat.

 

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts ample curves in a bodycon dress with large pink roses.

Katrina Kaif looks stylish in a red rose printed gown with a high slit and deep neck.

Priyanka gives us summer vibes in a Orange rose printed dress with matching stilettos and handbag.

No one spells elegance and beauty like Deepika Padukone. She looks simply stunning in a Pink rose printed gown.  

Kriti looks stunning in a short bodycon dress.

What are your thoughts on the outfits of these actresses? Tell us in the comments below.

