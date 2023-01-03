RRR for Oscars: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform at the Academy Awards, netizens now hope for the award

Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing at the Academy Awards and now, this has made netizens wonder whether the song will surely win an award.
RRR

MUMBAI :SS Rajamouli's RRR is making India proud around the globe. It has won awards at Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, New York Film Critics Awards, and more. Now, all eyes are on the Academy Awards which will take place 12th March 2023.

Recently, it was announced that Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing at the awards and after reading the announcement about it, netizens can’t simply keep calm.  

Also Read: Oscars 2023: Chhello Show and RRR’s Naatu Naatu shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards; netizens say, “Proud moment for India” 

Some netizens are saying that it’s a very proud moment for the country and some netizens are happy that for the first time a Telugu song will be performed at the Oscars. Not just that, some netizens also feel that as Naatu Naatu will be performed at the awards, it will be winning the award.

Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category, and everyone is expecting that Oscars will come to India.

Also, fans of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli are looking forward to seeing what they will be wearing at the awards. At Golden Globes 2023, While Rajamouli and Ram Charan opted for Indian attire, Jr NTR wore a tuxedo.

RRR is one of the biggest hits of 2022. It’s a Telugu film but was dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Even the Hindi version of the film had done wonders at the box office. Apart from South stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

Also Read:  Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

