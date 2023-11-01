RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awards

MUMBAI:It is a proud moment for India as SS Rajamouli’s RRR has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. M. M. Keeravani, who had composed the song, attended the awards along with the team and he proudly went on stage to receive the award that he completely deserved.

The film was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category but unfortunately didn’t win, and Argentina 1985 won the award. However, getting an award for the Best Original Song is also a very proud moment for the team and the country.

Well, SS Rajamouli, M. M. Keeravani, and Ram Charan and their respective wives wonderfully represented India at Golden Globes 2023. Rajamouli wore a dhoti pajama with a kurta and even had an Indian-style stole. M. M. Keeravani also opted for a kurta-style long shirt, and Ram Charan wore a sherwani.

Also, Rama Rajamouli, M. M. Srivalli, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela wore beautiful sarees and represented India on the international platform perfectly. Check out their pictures below…

Meanwhile, Jr NTR opted to wear a tuxedo and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi wore a gown. They also looked good on the red carpet.

Talking about RRR, the film is one of the biggest hits of 2022. It’s a Telugu movie but was dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. After its OTT release, RRR started getting a lot of recognition internationally. Many Hollywood filmmakers tweeted about the movie and praised it.

It was expected that RRR will become India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2023. But, that didn’t happen and the Gujarati film Chhello Show was selected. However, the makers of RRR have submitted the film individually to the Academy Awards, and everyone is expecting that it will get nominated. The nominations for Oscars 2023 are not yet announced.

