RRR wins big at Critics Choice Awards, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer with Pathaan and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI :It’s the first working day of the week, and you might have been busy with the work and missed some important updates and news about your favourite star or his/her movies. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Check out the trending entertainment news of the day below…

RRR wins two awards at Critics Choice Awards

After Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli’s RRR won two awards at Critics Choice Awards 2023, Best Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Foreign Language Film. Well, it is clearly a proud moment for India, and now, everyone is eyeing the BAFTA and Oscars.

Kiara Advani’s special gesture for Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday?

There have been reports that Sidharth and Kiara are dating each other, and reportedly, the two will be tying the knot soon. Well, today is Sidharth’s birthday, and according to reports, Kiara did something special for him. Reportedly, the actress sent him a birthday cake along with flowers on the sets of the actor’s web series Indian Police Force.

Munda Sona Hoon Main song from Shezada gets a mixed response

After the trailer, now the makers of Shehzada have released the first song of the film titled Munda Sona Hoon Main. The track featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is getting a mixed response from the audience. While some are loving it, some have tweeted that they expected better.

Trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to be attached with Pathaan

Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023 and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will hit the big screens on 8th March 2023. Well, reportedly, the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer will be attached with Pathaan. So, are you excited for the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron; says, “I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD”

A few days ago, SS Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg, and recently, the RRR director met Avatar director James Cameron. The pictures of them have gone viral on social media. Rajamouli tweeted, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both.”

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.



Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

