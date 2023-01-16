#RRRForOscars starts trending after SS Rajamouli's film wins big at Critics Choice Awards; netizens have high expectations

After Golden Globes 2023, RRR won Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards 2023. Now, netizens have high expectations from the film, and they are expecting that it will win Oscars as well.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 11:47
movie_image: 
#RRRForOscars starts trending after SS Rajamouli's film wins big at Critics Choice Awards; netizens have high expectations

MUMBAI :RRR is making India proud at the international film awards. A few days ago, the movie won Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu at Golden Globe Awards 2023, and today, RRR has once again made it to the headlines for winning awards at Critics Choice Awards 2023.

At Critics Choice Awards 2023, RRR won Best Song award for Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film. It is clearly a very proud moment for the country as it’s been really long an Indian film has won so many awards at international film awards.

Also Read:RRR once again wins awards, this time at the Critics’ Choice Awards; wins Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song awards

While RRR is winning awards at international film awards, everyone is now eyeing on Oscars 2023. As soon as RRR wins an award, #RRRForOscars starts trending on social media. Well, netizens clearly have high expectations from the SS Rajamouli film.

People on social media are hoping that after Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, now RRR will win big at BAFTA as well as Oscars this year. Check out the tweets below…

Do you think RRR will win an Oscar? Let us know in the comments below…

SS Rajamouli’s RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran had cameos in it, and all the actors had impressed everyone with their performance in the film.

The movie had become a blockbuster with the collection of around Rs. 1200 crore gross at the box office worldwide. While it was a Telugu film, it was dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The Hindi version of the film had minted Rs. 274.31 crore at the box office.

While it did an excellent business at the box office, RRR started getting a lot of recognition internationally after it was released on OTT. A lot of international filmmakers had tweeted and praised the movie.

Also Read:'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

RRR SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR Alia Bhatt Ajay Devgn Shriya Saran Golden Globe Awards 2023 Critics Choice Awards 2023 Oscars 2023 BAFTA 2023 South News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 11:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu faces heartbreak seeing Akshara happy with Abhinav
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Baa stops Dimple from indulging in matters of the Shah family 
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan attends a party; meets Katha and Aarav
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Pishachini’s Nyraa M Banerjee is living a luxe life on her vacation!
MUMBAI :The supernatural drama series Pishachini stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput, and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai is suspicious of Virat, calls up Jagtap
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani
Sexy! Check out the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress Shruti Chauhan
Sexy! Check out the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress Shruti Chauhan
"While promoting the movie he said it is Indian movie, this is hypocrisy" netizens trolls SS Rajamouli on his comment calling RR
"While promoting the movie he said it is Indian movie, this is hypocrisy" netizens trolls SS Rajamouli on his comment calling RRR a Telugu movie and not Bollywood
RRR once again wins awards, this time at the Critics’ Choice Awards; wins Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song awards
RRR once again wins awards, this time at the Critics’ Choice Awards; wins Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song awards
Check out the times when Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh has raised the temperature with her hot looks
Check out the times when Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh has raised the temperature with her hot looks
Take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who have kissed each other in public
Take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who have kissed each other in public