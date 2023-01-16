RRRForOscars starts trending after SS Rajamouli's film wins big at Critics Choice Awards; netizens have high expectations

MUMBAI :RRR is making India proud at the international film awards. A few days ago, the movie won Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu at Golden Globe Awards 2023, and today, RRR has once again made it to the headlines for winning awards at Critics Choice Awards 2023.

At Critics Choice Awards 2023, RRR won Best Song award for Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film. It is clearly a very proud moment for the country as it’s been really long an Indian film has won so many awards at international film awards.

While RRR is winning awards at international film awards, everyone is now eyeing on Oscars 2023. As soon as RRR wins an award, #RRRForOscars starts trending on social media. Well, netizens clearly have high expectations from the SS Rajamouli film.

People on social media are hoping that after Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, now RRR will win big at BAFTA as well as Oscars this year. Check out the tweets below…

SS Rajamouli’s RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran had cameos in it, and all the actors had impressed everyone with their performance in the film.

The movie had become a blockbuster with the collection of around Rs. 1200 crore gross at the box office worldwide. While it was a Telugu film, it was dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The Hindi version of the film had minted Rs. 274.31 crore at the box office.

While it did an excellent business at the box office, RRR started getting a lot of recognition internationally after it was released on OTT. A lot of international filmmakers had tweeted and praised the movie.

