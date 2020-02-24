News

Ruchiraa Gormaray all set to make her debut with 'Vajvuya Band Baja’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Feb 2020 05:29 PM

MUMBAI: Ruchiraa Gormaray who worked in a short film with Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali & Arif Ali is all set to make her debut on the big screen with national award-winning director Shivaji Lotan Patil’s upcoming project “Vajvuya Band Baja”

The actress has another film lined up which is a Bollywood film with Nawazuddin Siddique’s “Bole Chudiyan”.

Before facing the camera, the Nagpur actress started her learning from the best of the industry, she was the director’s assistant in Anurag Kashyap ‘Mukkabaaz’.
“I am very excited about this film; it was a great film and experience working with Shivaji sir… I hope that everybody likes my work.” Explained Ruchiraa Gormaray.

The film ‘Vajvuya Band Baja’ is made under the banner of Amol Kagne Productions and directed by national award-winning director Shivaji Lotan Patil. The film also has actors like Pritam Kagne, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Mangesh Desai and Chinmay Udgirkar.

 

Tags Bollywood Ruchiraa Gormaray Love Aaj Kal Shivaji Lotan Patil Nawazuddin Siddique Anurag Kashyap Sameer Dharmadhikari Mangesh Desai Chinmay Udgirkar TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here