Ruchiraa Gormaray all set to make her debut with 'Vajvuya Band Baja’

MUMBAI: Ruchiraa Gormaray who worked in a short film with Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali & Arif Ali is all set to make her debut on the big screen with national award-winning director Shivaji Lotan Patil’s upcoming project “Vajvuya Band Baja”

The actress has another film lined up which is a Bollywood film with Nawazuddin Siddique’s “Bole Chudiyan”.

Before facing the camera, the Nagpur actress started her learning from the best of the industry, she was the director’s assistant in Anurag Kashyap ‘Mukkabaaz’.

“I am very excited about this film; it was a great film and experience working with Shivaji sir… I hope that everybody likes my work.” Explained Ruchiraa Gormaray.

The film ‘Vajvuya Band Baja’ is made under the banner of Amol Kagne Productions and directed by national award-winning director Shivaji Lotan Patil. The film also has actors like Pritam Kagne, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Mangesh Desai and Chinmay Udgirkar.