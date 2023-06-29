Ruhaan Saapru: I believe in classic fashion and my taste is not dependent on what’s trending, rather it’s about what is comfortable

Ruhaan Saapru

MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting, fashion is another aspect that you must be aware of. Most actors have their own signature styles and try to be fashionable. Ruhaan Saapru, who has done projects such as Ek Veer ki Ardaas - Veera,  Sadda Haq, Jhalli Anjali, and then Kalash, explains what fashion means to him. The actor was also recently in news for the similarity he shares with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Many feel that the former’s look and body language matches with the later.

“Fashion is a way to express yourself. I believe in classic fashion. My taste is not dependent on what’s trending, rather it’s about what is comfortable. Since I stay in a humid place like Mumbai, my comfortable clothes are shorts, plain relaxed T-shirt, a pair of white sneakers along with a classic G-Shock wrist watch and a Tommy Boy perfume,” he says,

At times, characters look very different and the actor is expected to dress like the part even during public appearances until the show goes on air or the film releases. Things might get difficult sometimes in certain scenarios.

“Yeah, of course. For an actor it’s always fun & challenging to play a character which is completely opposite to your personality. In fact, I have also played such a role in Jhalli Anjali which was telecast on channel V,” he adds.

So what outfit would you pick for a date night? “What I would wear on a date completely depends on the place and the person I am with. But one thing I’m sure about is the colour of my outfit, it would always be black,” he says.

Sometimes people go overboard while following fashion trends. Agreeing, he adds, “I have seen a lot of people going overboard while following fashion trends. I personally feel that the most important thing that you should wear is confidence. If you are comfortable in what you are wearing only then will you appear to be confident and that’s what matters the most.”

