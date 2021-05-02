Ruhi Singh: Tough to make space in Bollywood if you're from a small town

MUMBAI: Actress and influencer Ruhi Singh says it is tough to make a mark in Bollywood if you don't have the right backing. The actress, who has worked in films as "Calendar Girls" and "Ishq Forever", as well as web series such as "Spotlight", "Bang Baang" and "Chakravyuh", says an outsider has to be mentally strong to make it in the industry.

"It's very tough to make space for yourself in Bollywood, especially if you are someone who's come from a small town like me, and are standing up on your own terms and are a self-made person or a one-woman army. That's what I call myself," Ruhi, who hails from Jaipur, told IANS.

"I believe in keeping it simple, I give it my best shot during auditions and hope that someone sees the spark in me and believes in me. It's easy to say that it's tough out there and it is, it can dampen your spirit but that's where mental strength comes into play. I know I am not a quitter and I just continue to work hard on every aspect. I think if you have the talent and skill sets, the opportunities will come your way," she says.

Talking about her upcoming project web series "Runaway Lugai", she says: "I am not allowed to talk about ‘Runaway Lugai' as of now, but I can say that it's a very entertaining project and I have enjoyed myself thoroughly. It's a character I have never portrayed before and I can't wait to see it out in the public domain," she says.