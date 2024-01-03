Rumors Abound: Ambani's Lavish Gesture to Rihanna, gifts her a diamond Studded Umbrella

MUMBAI: Speculations are swirling in the media regarding a purported grand gesture from Anant Ambani, youngest son of the Ambani family, towards global music sensation Rihanna. Reports suggest that Ambani is allegedly gifting Rihanna a diamond-studded umbrella as a token of appreciation for her performance at his pre-wedding functions.

As the speculation continues to mount, the world eagerly awaits any official confirmation or statement from the involved parties. Until then, the diamond-studded umbrella remains a tantalizing rumor, adding to the allure of celebrity extravagance and generosity.

While neither party has officially confirmed nor denied these rumors, the extravagant nature of such a gift has captivated the public's imagination.

The family is at the moment in Jamnagar, Gujarat hosting the who’s who of the biggest names from the global entertainment, political and business circuit.