RUMOUR MILLS: Did Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan just confirm their RELATIONSHIP?

MUMBAI: Sussanne is supposedly dating TV actor Aly Goni's brother. Neither Aly nor his GF Jasmin Bhasin has made it public or told their friends, but it now seems that Sussanne and Arslan are out in the open.

Arslan recently declared they are very good friends but maybe we've heard that line before haven't we?

Arslan had even gone to Goa for Sussanne’s birthday in October, and they were spotted returning to Mumbai from a rumoured vacation earlier this month, making sure they spaced out their exits but the paparazzi was round the corner. It is Arslan Goni's birthday today and so the party was last night. We brought you a report, which contained Anushka Ranjan's video. Naturally, Sussanne Khan who is supposed to be dating him was all over the bash.

Now, a common friend of the 'couple', Mushtaq Sheikh, cannot hold it back any longer it seems. His latest Insta post is saying Suzy (Read: Sussanne) made the party special and there was love, warmth and happiness.

