RUMOUR MILLS: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a MAHARASHTRIAN WEDDING ahead of the official one in Khandala?

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly got together in 2018.

He was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Akhtar, with whom he has two daughters. Farhan is also about to make his directorial comeback, with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Ahead of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s official wedding on February 21, it has been reported that a Maharashtrian wedding will also be taking place.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Maharashtrian wedding will be taking place on February 19, which would be an intimate one, with close friends and family. The ceremony is most likely to take place at Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra.

Reportedly, the family will be leaving for Khandala on the evening of February 18, and the traditional wedding will be a daytime affair the next day. Shibani’s sisters and close friends are in charge of the pre-wedding festivities and bachelorette parties, which will take place between February 17 (today) and 18.

The report also quoted a source that stated that the family has been ‘extremely discreet’ about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. “Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.”

CREDIT: TOI