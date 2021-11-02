RUMOURS: Katrina Kaif to go on a BREAK post marriage with Vicky Kaushal?

MUMBAI :The season of weddings is here.

Right after the speculations of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s delay in marriage doing the rounds, there are rumours surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding refuses to die down. Despite the actress refusing the same, rumour mills are abuzz that the couple is going to have a lavish wedding in the month of December this year.

Katrina Kaif is currently on a promotional spree for her recent film Sooryavanshi. After the release of the same, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress is looking forward to shooting Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

Now the latest buzz is that Katrina will be going on a break for a month before her wedding presumably to take charge of the preparations.

The news report also mentioned that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has invited Salman Khan along with his entire family to her wedding. Talking about Katrina and Vicky's wedding venue, the couple will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding festivities will be taking place between December 7 and 9 and reportedly the hotel has stopped taking bookings for the other tourists between that time frame. It is also speculated that the couple will have a traditional ceremony and a church wedding before a grand reception at this royal venue.

Keep reading this space for more information.

Also Read:Hilarious! Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan has Katrina Kaif in splits as he does this

Credit: Filmibeat