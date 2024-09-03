Ruslaan: Ayush Sharma looks super intense in this new poster

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Ruslaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, we have seen many BTS pictures and videos which work floating over the time which increased the excitement level of the fans all over the nation. Earlier we have seen the announcement video and the small teaser which has been loved by the fans, and they were looking forward to see the actor Ayush Sharma in yet another intense character after his last movie Antim.

Today finally we see another poster of the movie Ruslaan and we see yet another super intense side of the actor Ayush Sharma in the poster where his face is fully covered with blood. No doubt the poster has set the tone right with regards to the movie and it has increased our excitement level to know more in detail about the movie.

Even though the first movie of the actor was not very much appreciated by the fans his second movie Antim which also had Salman Khan in the leading role was very well appreciated by the audience and hiis performance has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans.

Definitely the poster and the material so far is giving the similar vibe and we look forward to see what the actor and the entire team has to offer with the movie Ruslaan releasing on 26th April 2024.

Ruslaan is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri and produced by Ilkin Mahammadli, K.K. Radhamohan under the banner Filming Azerbaijan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts

