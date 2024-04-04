Ruslaan: Ayush Sharma starrer new poster is next level in action

Movie Ruslaan is all set to hit the big screen and now the makers have dropped the brand new poster of the movie, have a look
Ruslaan

MUMBAI: Movie Ruslaan starring Jagapathi Babu, Vidya Malvade, Aayush Sharma, Richard Bhakti Klein, Sangay Tsheltrim, Manish Gaharwar, Sushrii Mishraa will be releasing soon in the month of April, the teaser and the Announcement video was out and was immensely loved by the fans and audience all over. The movie directed Katyayan Shivpuri is an action thriller and the fans are waiting to see the yet another intense action avatar of actor Ayush Sharma after Antim. 

The first few looks and the posters had got a big Thumbs Up from the fans, well now the makers have dropped yet another brilliant poster of movie Ruslaan indication action at new level.

As we see in the poster the actor Ayush Sharma in his fearless action look and we see other actors like Jagapathi Babu and Sushrii Mishraa too in the poster indicating that they will have great action sequences too. Indeed the new poster has set the tone right for the movie that is a action thriller and no doubt all these actor are looking really very promising. 

Also read Raashii Khanna wishes birthday to ‘very grounded’ Vikrant Massey

Definitely the poster and the material we have seen so far tells that the movie is going to be a real Rollercoaster ride of thrill and action, what are your views on this new poster of Ruslaan and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Ruslaan is produced by Ilkin Mahammadli, K.K. Radhamohan under Production Filming Azerbaijan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The movie will be releasing on 26th April. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think

