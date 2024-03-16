Ruslaan: Makers release new poster featuring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa; check it out

Recently, the makers released the teaser of the movie which was once again intense and received a lot of praise from the audience, building up a lot of expectations. Now the makers have released a new poster of the movie
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 13:12
movie_image: 
Ruslaan

MUMBAI : It’s been a while for Aayush Sharma since he entered the industry and we can say that he has been putting up some incredible performances in movies. Aayush Sharma starred in movies like ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, ‘Loveyatri’, and ‘Anti: The Final Truth’.

In the Hindi movie ‘Loveyatri’, the actor made his screen debut opposite Warina Hussain. Aayush Sharma is Salman Khan's brother-in-law. Because of his impending Ruslaan, he has been in the news.

Also read -Ruslaan: Aayush Sharma looks super intense in this new poster

The cast of Ruslaan features actors like Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. Sri Satya Sai Arts is producing and Karan L. Butani is directing the film. On April 26, the film will hit the theatres.

Earlier, we saw the poster of the movie which was intense and was very well received by the audience. Later the makers released the teaser of the movie which was once again intense and received a lot of praise from the audience, building up a lot of expectations.

Now the makers have released a new poster of the movie, featuring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa. Take a look at the movie poster below:

The new poster featuring the female lead looks pretty impressive. Talking about the movie, it packs intense action with a mysterious backstory of Aayush Sharma’s character as lead. The movie shows him as a musician which later leads to a lot of gun violence and hand-to-hand combat, just the right type of action that’s loved by the audiences.

Also read - Ruslaan: Aayush Sharma comes with great intensity and POWERFUL ACTION in the latest teaser, check it out

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

RUSLAAN Aayush Sharma Sushrii Mishraa Jagapathi Babu Vidya Malvade Salman Khan Antim LoveYatri Warina Hussain ruslaan teaser Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 13:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 1: Adah Sharma starrer surprises everyone with it's numbers
MUMBAI : Movie Bastar has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over when the announcement video was out, the...
Ghum Hai Kisieky Pyaar Meiin: Savi has her own challenges; Reeva is not needed as a hurdle – Audience Verdict
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars...
Ruslaan: Makers release new poster featuring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa; check it out
MUMBAI : It’s been a while for Aayush Sharma since he entered the industry and we can say that he has been putting up...
Yodha box office day 1: Siddharth Malhotra starrer takes off well and hijacks our hearts
MUMBAI: Yodha has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement was made, the first ever poster...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar settles the score with Tiger Shroff
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been an inspiration for many people be it actors or non-actors. He has always inspired people...
Fateh: Sonu Sood is coming with a bang in this upcoming movie – Check the teaser inside
MUMBAI: Sonu Sood is one of the most well-known actors who has played various roles in many movies and won the hearts...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharm
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 1: Adah Sharma starrer surprises everyone with it's numbers
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Adah Sharm
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 1: Adah Sharma starrer surprises everyone with it's numbers
Yodha
Yodha box office day 1: Siddharth Malhotra starrer takes off well and hijacks our hearts
Bade Miyan Chote Miya
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar settles the score with Tiger Shroff
Fateh
Fateh: Sonu Sood is coming with a bang in this upcoming movie – Check the teaser inside
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat
Have a look inside Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue at ITC Grand Bharat; Featuring luxury suites and events costing Rs 1.5 Crore
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti informs CBI intent to reveal details soon; Read on to know more!