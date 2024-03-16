Ruslaan: Makers release new poster featuring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa; check it out

MUMBAI : It’s been a while for Aayush Sharma since he entered the industry and we can say that he has been putting up some incredible performances in movies. Aayush Sharma starred in movies like ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, ‘Loveyatri’, and ‘Anti: The Final Truth’.

In the Hindi movie ‘Loveyatri’, the actor made his screen debut opposite Warina Hussain. Aayush Sharma is Salman Khan's brother-in-law. Because of his impending Ruslaan, he has been in the news.

The cast of Ruslaan features actors like Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. Sri Satya Sai Arts is producing and Karan L. Butani is directing the film. On April 26, the film will hit the theatres.

Earlier, we saw the poster of the movie which was intense and was very well received by the audience. Later the makers released the teaser of the movie which was once again intense and received a lot of praise from the audience, building up a lot of expectations.

Now the makers have released a new poster of the movie, featuring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa. Take a look at the movie poster below:

The new poster featuring the female lead looks pretty impressive. Talking about the movie, it packs intense action with a mysterious backstory of Aayush Sharma’s character as lead. The movie shows him as a musician which later leads to a lot of gun violence and hand-to-hand combat, just the right type of action that’s loved by the audiences.

