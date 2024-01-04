‘Ruslaan’ pair Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa Unveil romantic ditty ‘Pehla Ishq’ which captures the emotions of falling in love for the first time

Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa

MUMBAI: Anticipation for the release of the much-awaited action-thriller ‘Ruslaan’ is soaring. It’s about time that the audiences are treated to a glimpse of romance in the film with the unveiling of the catchy ‘Pehla Ishq.’ This is the second song from the rousing album after the dance anthem Taade. 

Diametrically different in tone,  Pehla Ishq captures the essence of falling in love for the first time. The upbeat melody, composed by Rajat Nagpal, sets the perfect backdrop for the evocative lyrics penned by Rana Sotal. Sung with fervour by Rito Riba, ‘Pehla Ishq’ is a track that resonates with listeners, transporting them into the world of romance and love. With its captivating melody and poignant lyrics, ‘Pehla Ishq’ promises to become a track that’s played on loop. It is designed to serenade its way into the hearts of audiences nationwide. 

Talking about it, Aayush Sharma tells us, “I believe the audience will be hooked by such a fun and romantic song. The lyrics have deep meaning. It has a certain vibe and that I think will resonate with listeners. Falling in love for the first time is an emotion that’s unlike any other and this song captures it beautifully.”

Sushrii Mishraa says, “Being part of Ruslaan is a dream come true for me. ‘Pehla Ishq’ is my first romantic number that I ever shot for and that’s why it’s special to me. I have grown up seeing love songs on the big screen and now that I am a part of it one, I feel thrilled.”

Rito Riba adds “Collaborating on ‘Pehla Ishq’ for Ruslaan has been a wonderful experience. The song’s melody and lyrics resonate with the essence of first love, and I’m honoured to be part of such a memorable project.”

The song is out now on Saregama Music’s YouTube Channel.

Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts and the music of the film is with Saregama. The film is all set to release on 26th April.

