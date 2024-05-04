Ruslaan trailer: Aayush Sharma is here to take you on a rollercoaster ride filled with action and thrill

The tiraer of the movie Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Vidya Malvade, and Sushrii Mishraa is finally out and definitely it has all the elements required for a thriller action entertainer
movie_image: 
Ruslaan

MUMBAI : Movie Ruslaan has been the subject of conversation over the time ever since the movie was in the making, the movie that has great names like Aayush Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Vidya Malvade, Richard Bhakti Klein, Sangay Tsheltrim, Manish Gaharwar, Sushrii Mishraa is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri. Well the first poster and the teaser was immensely loved by the fans and have set the tone right for the movie which is an action thriller, we loved the material of the movie and finally now the trailer of the movie is out.

The trailer deals with the central character Ruslaan played by actor Aayush Sharma who is on a mission to avenge something and clean the name of his along with his father Jagapathi Babu, indeed we see the trailer taking into the rollercoaster ride of thriller with lot of action and some great stunts. We see the actor Aayush Sharma performing some great action stunts that are indeed jaw dropping.

Also read- ‘Ruslaan’ pair Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa Unveil romantic ditty ‘Pehla Ishq’ which captures the emotions of falling in love for the first time

After what the actor did in the movie Antim the expectations are high and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor once again in the action and intense avatar, definitely the actor is very handsome and very promising as Ruslaan in the trailer, looking at the scale and the action we can epact the movie will be high not only on drama but also on action. The glimpses of the chemistry between Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa is sizzling and we expect to see more of the same on the big screens that will set the screens on fire.

Well having said all these points, the trailer of movie Ruslaan has all the elements that are required for an action thriller and we see what the actor Aayush Sharma has to offer with the movie.

Ruslaan is produced by Ilkin Mahammadli, K.K. Radhamohan and it is coming from the Production of Filming Azerbaijan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts. Ruslaan is all set to hit the big screens on 26th April.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Ruslaan: Ayush Sharma starrer new poster is next level in action

 
 

