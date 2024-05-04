Ruslaan trailer launch event: Aayush Sharma misses Salman at promotions, REVEALS why he needs cameo appearances

MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma has always managed to wow the audience with his dhamakedaar performances in both of his movies – Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth. The actor will now be seen once again in his upcoming movie Ruslaan where he is paired opposite Sushrii Mishraa who is making her debut with Ruslaan.

At the trailer launch event of the movie, it was pointed out to Aayush Sharma that Salman Khan was present during the trailer launch events and promotional events of the last two movies he starred in. He was then asked if Salman Khan has watched the trailer and what his opinions were for it as he was not present at the event this time.

To this, Aayush Sharma replied by saying that, “I know you miss him. I miss him too. In my last two films I have always shared the stage with him but he has seen the film and his blessing are always there with me. This is a team of Ruslaan that came in but his blessings are going to be with me.”

It is interesting to not how his movies, Loveyatri in 2018, Antim: The Final Truth in 2021, both had cameo appearances. Where Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan made a cameo appearance in Loveyatri, Salman Khan made a cameo apprearance in Antim: The Final Truth. This time, in Ruslaan too there is a cameo appearance and this is Suniel Shetty who is making a cameo appearance. Aayush Sharma was asked for a reason behind this.

Aayush Sharma replied by saying, “Dreams. I am getting opportunities to work with my favourite heroes so I’m just fulfilling my dreams. Sohail bhai and Arbaaz bhai had a guest appearance in the movie because I just wanted to come on camera with them. Then I got lucky when Salman bhai himself came on camera with me (in Antim: The Final Truth) I was really mesmerized by it. I have always looked up to Suniel sir. I always feel that he is very dynamic, I love the way he is and I love his charisma. I knew him off-camera before the movie, I knew him since so many years and he has always been one of the most wonderful men I have known in the industry. He is so nice, so kind. It was my desire to do at least one scene with Suniel sir. When we approached Suniel sir, he was gracious enough to accept the offer.”

Talking about one of the moments from the movie where he was Suniel Shetty, Aayush Sharma said, “We were on set and he came to shoot with us. I said ‘Thank you so much’ I had just started to thank him and he said ‘You keep quiet or else I will go home.’ So you he’s been so nice. I won’t say that this is just a cameo. It was very smartly put in the screenplay where you will realize that his cameo was required and that would elevate the film.”

This was Aayush Sharma’s conversation with the media at the trailer launch event of Ruslaan. The movie is directed Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The movie features Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. The movie will be released on 26th April.

