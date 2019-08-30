News

Saaho ends up inspiring a series of funny memes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: Saaho has been one of the much-awaited films of this year. Fans have been supper excited to see the chemistry between the stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, the film finally hit the theatres on 30 August 2019. The film which had created a huge hype before its release due to the high octane action sequences and VFX effects saw a poor result from the critics. In fact, the film has inspired a series of funny memes on the internet. 

The film which is helmed by Sujeeth was made with an enormous budget of nearly Rs 350 crore but according to critics, the film failed to impress as it lacked a gripping storyline. 

Check out some of the memes right here:

Tags > Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas, 30 August 2019, VFX effects, 350 crore, Sujeeth,

