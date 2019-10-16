Saaho to stream on Amazon Prime and Netflix on THIS date

Saaho, which marked Baahubali actor Prabhas' debut movie in the world of Bollywood, was well received by the audience but slammed by critics. The movie was helmed by Sujeeth and also stared Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

The movie did good business in the first week of its release and then saw a drop. It was dubbed in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Like any other movie, Saaho too will soon stream on the OTT platform.

The movie will stream on Amazon Prime from the 19th October and on Netflix from 1st November, and we are sure it will receive an overwhelming response on these platforms too.