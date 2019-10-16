News

Saaho to stream on Amazon Prime and Netflix on THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Oct 2019 07:06 PM

Saaho, which marked Baahubali actor Prabhas' debut movie in the world of Bollywood, was well received by the audience but slammed by critics. The movie was helmed by Sujeeth and also stared Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

The movie did good business in the first week of its release and then saw a drop. It was dubbed in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.  Like any other movie, Saaho too will soon stream on the OTT platform.

The movie will stream on Amazon Prime from the 19th October and on Netflix from 1st November, and we are sure it will receive an overwhelming response on these platforms too. 

Tags > Saaho, Amazon Prime, Netflix, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor from the sets of...

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor from the sets of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
16 Oct 2019 06:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert | Kartik to drop Kairav’s custody battle
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert | Kartik... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim

past seven days