Saaho was made with the sole intention of being an entertainer” says Prabhas on the occasion of the World Television Premiere of Saaho on Zee Cinema

While Saaho marked your debut in Bollywood, it is your third film which has been made at this grand scale.

Was it always your plan to do only movies made on a big scale?

To be honest, I was looking for something different after Baahubali. No doubt the movies did well, but mentally they were tiring. It is not possible for any actor to deliver every film at such a level and hence I wanted to do something small. Saaho was made with the sole intention of being an entertainer. Entertaining the audience with our work is the biggest achievement for all of us as we have spent so much money, energy, hardwork and time to bring out this film.

The movie has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, were there any challenges that you faced while shooting?

There are critical things that I had to keep in mind as an actor. For example, in the south Indian language, the emotion inherent in a sentence normally comes at the end of the line. But in Hindi you express the emotion with every word. The flow of the language is different, and my expression had to be in sync with the words. This I know is a technical thing, but it was crucial that I had to get it right both the times.

After back to back successes, what is that one thing that you look for in a script or what is the deciding factor according to you?

The story must be engaging and designed in a way that will entertain the audience. While I do pay attention to my character in the film and the script, I think the plotline is what matters the most. My previous movies worked because of the way the directed has treated the film, giving importance to each minute detail and not only concentrating on the big picture.

Saaho is one of the most technically advanced films. Right from the cameras used to the mind-blowing action sequences.

What would you say about that?

While the action element is high in Saaho, the movie is more about doing it with style. We wanted to achieve high levels of action scenes and VFX. So we made a film that is new and technologically advanced.

How different is Bollywood from Tollywood?

Shooting-wise every film has its own way from Bollywood to Tollywood. Initially, speech in a not-so-familiar, language was a little difficult to learn but it was a great experience overall.

What changes do you want to see in cinema in the coming 5 years?

