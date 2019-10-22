News

'Saand Ki Aankh' declared tax-free in UP

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 06:16 PM

The Yogi Adityanath government has declared upcoming Bollywood film "Saand Ki Aankh" tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

The film, that stars Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, is based on the life of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, grandmothers from Baghpat, who were both ace shooters and earned accolades for their shooting skills.

The movie based on women empowerment and sports promotion has already been exempted from taxes in Rajasthan.

Popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi', Chandro Tomar learnt the art of shooting at the age of 60 years and went on to become one of the best shooters of the country.

'Saand Ki Aankh', set for release on October 25, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Others in the cast include Vineet Singh and Prakash Jha.

(Source: IANS) 


Tags > Saand Ki Aankh, declared, tax-free in UP, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 06:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated this week amongst the guys?
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The...

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox

past seven days