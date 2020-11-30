Sachet-Parampara announce the beginning of their 'fairy tale'

MUMBAI: Bekhayali fame composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur on Monday shared photographs from their engagement and Mehendi ceremony.

Sachet took to his verified Instagram account to share a photo with wife-to-be Parampara. In the image, the couple flaunts engagement rings.

"Just the beginning of our fairy tale #sachetparampara," he captioned the photograph.

In another Instagram post, he shared photographs of them flaunting Mehendi on their palms, and stills of them dancing together.

Sharing a video of their engagement and pre-wedding photoshoot on Monday, Sachet wrote: "To love, laughter & happily ever after. These 2 days were the most memorable for us. #sachetparampara."

Sachet-Parampara shot to fame composing the song Bekhayali for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh last year. they have also composed for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and are collaborating with Shahid again in his upcoming cricket drama, Jersey.

