Sachet-Parampara send out love vibes in the first concert after marriage

MUMBAI: The just-married singer-composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are wasting no time after the wedding, and are back at work.

The "Bekhayali" fame composer duo, who got married on December 1, got on the stage just few days after their wedding to perform as a couple.

Sachet took to his official Instagram handle to share short videos of the performance, writing: "Our first gig after wedding".

In the videos, they are singing their hit songs "Bekhayali" and "Pal pal dil ke paas". It seems they are performing at a wedding, as the bride and groom can be seen on the stage, dancing to their tunes.

Sachet–Parampara shot to fame last year with their song "Bekhayali" in the 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh". They have also scored in films such as "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", "Bhoomi", "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se", "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

On December 1, Sachet posted a string of pictures on Instagram of their wedding ceremony. He thanked fans and followers for showering love.

Alongside their wedding pictures, Sachet said: "With all your blessings as we take this step towards new beginnings. We #sachetparampara thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for loving both of us sooo much. You guys are our strength and our weakness. You all made our lives so special with your appreciations and positivity for us. Big Big Hug. And Cheers."

