Sachin-Jigar join hands with Shalmali Kholgade again

MUMBAI: After working on the track "Don't be shy again" from the film "Bala", composer duo Sachin-Jigar have once again collaborated with singer Shalmali Kholgade.



The non-film song is titled "Ruka Hoon - Duet", which has music by Sachin-Jigar, lyrics by Jigar and vocals by him and Shalmali.



"I am very excited to be working with Sachin-Jigar for such a beautiful pop song. They are so talented and I hope our fans enjoy this as much as our film songs," said Shalmali.



Jigar considers Shalmali a "very dear friend and an amazing musician". '



In a recent interview to IANS, Shalmali had said: "I aspire to be a pop star, we don't have many here in India. My biggest dream is to become one. We admire Beyonce Knowles and while she has done films, she is known for her stage performances, as a vocalist. I love acting, I find myself alive when the audience sings along with me in my live gigs. I want everything. There is no reference point, there is no one in our generation I can look up to as a pop star."