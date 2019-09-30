Sachin-Jigar: 'Sanedo' song in 'Made In China' has a cheeky twist

MUMBAI: The composer duo of Sachin-Jigar says their new song "Sanedo", in the Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy starrer "Made In China", has a cheeky and contemporary twist.



The song, sung by Mika Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, Benny Dayal and Sachin-Jigar, is a recreation of an iconic Gujarati song.



"‘Made In China' is a journey of a small time Gujarati entrepreneur and his wife. Set in today's time, the song needed to have not only a glimpse of their culture but also a modern and universal appeal. The song in the film is a fun rendition and a perfect balance of energy and romance between Raghu and his wife," Sachin said.



"Made In China" tells the story of the Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta (Rajkummar) and his 'jugaadu' business journey. Mouni essays role of Raghu's wife Rukmini.



In the song, Rukmini is seen wooing Raghu. Mouni also shows some garba steps with Rajkummar.



Talking about the song, Jigar said: "Once we zeroed in on recreating ‘Sanedo', we worked on spicing it up to suit it's placement in the film's story… Originally ‘Sanedo' is a cult song from Gujarat. It's a song pretty much every Gujarati will know and recognise when the opening notes of the song play. Being so rooted in our culture, we decided to use it for ‘Made In China' to let everyone enjoy the flavour of our music with a cheeky and contemporary twist. We are happy it's turned out well and we hope people shower the song and album with their love."



Dinesh Vijan presents "Made In China" in association with Jio Studios. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao. It is written and directed by Mikhil Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film. It is slated to release around Diwali this year.