Sachin-Jigar's 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' tops Billboard India top 25 list

The song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' from the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has topped the Billboard India top 25 list. The song has been composed by the music director duo Sachin-Jigar, who are known for hit tracks such as 'Jeena Jeena', 'Babaji Ki Booti' and the more recent 'Apna Bana Le' from 'Bhediya'.
MUMBAI :The song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' from the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has topped the Billboard India top 25 list. The song has been composed by the music director duo Sachin-Jigar, who are known for hit tracks such as 'Jeena Jeena', 'Babaji Ki Booti' and the more recent 'Apna Bana Le' from 'Bhediya'.

Reacting to the same, Sachin-Jigar said in a statement: "We are grateful and overjoyed that 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' has been showered with so much love. It feels great to see the audiences resonate with the song."

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' marks yet another successful collaboration between Sachin - Jigar and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Earlier, 'Apna Bana Le' also made it to the Billboard India list, sitting at the twelfth spot.

"It's an honour that 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' has made it to number 1 spot on Billboard India list alongwith 'Apna Bana Le' on number 12. We are grateful for all the love and look forward to making more such music for our listeners," they added.

