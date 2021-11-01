SAD: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last funeral rites held with state honours…

MUMBAI: This year hasn't been kind to the film industry, earlier this year it was Siddharth Shukla's tragic demise which had shaken his friends and fans. Recently, Kannada cinema Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar had passed away with a massive cardiac arrest while he was working out at his personal gym.

According to Dr. Ramana Rao, who treated the actor first, his BP and heartbeat seemed to be normal initially. But the actor was later rushed to the Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru, where he breathed his last.

(Also Read: HEART-BREAKING! THIS is what Sidharth Shukla posted last on his social media handles )

Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral was held with state honours, and the multi-faceted talent will now rest forever near his parents. His funeral was initially supposed to be held on Saturday evening after his daughter Vanditha returns from the US. However, it was later postponed to Sunday, as performing the last rites after 6 PM in the small space was impossible. As per the reports, Puneeth's mortal remains, which were wrapped in the National flag, were taken to Kanteerava Studio today morning around 6 AM, today.

Along with the family members, fans, and film industry members, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries attended Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites at the Kanteevara Studios. The Chief Minister stated that the power star's tragic demise is a personal loss for him, and remembered interacting with him ever since he was a little boy.

This tragic demise of Puneeth Rajkumar has took a toll on his fans. The social media is flooded with his pictures and posts mentioning all the good deeds he had done.

(Also Read: HEART-BREAKING! THIS is what Sidharth Shukla posted last on his social media handles )

CREDIT: Filmibeat