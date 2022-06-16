Sad! Actor Vir Das tested Covid positive for the second time

Delhi Belly actor Vir Das took to his Instagram to share with his fans that he has been tested Covid positive for the second time

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 09:10
movie_image: 
vir

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and comedian Vir Das took to his Instagram account to share with his fans that he has cancelled the upcoming shows in Gujarat, after he tested positive for COVID-19. Das in the post revealed that he woke up with symptoms and tested positive for the virus after taking a RTPCR test.

Also Read: Must read! Vir Das has a befitting reply for netizen who said he deserved a slapgate

Vir’s post read, "Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, rapidly tested and now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat show. We're gonna try and come back in a few weeks whenever the venues are available".

Many fans wished him well in the comments sections. Singer Sophie Choudry also said, "Damnnn! Get well soon." Comedian Sharul Channa left a comment saying, "You have a double degree in Covid now too. Get well soon."

Also Read: OMG! Vir Das lands in legal trouble for allegedly insulting India

This is the second time Vir has tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022. The actor last revealed he had the symptoms in January 2022. At the time, Vir revealed he had mild symptoms and had isolated himself at home.

On the acting front, Vir was last seen in the Netflix pandemic release titled The Bubble alongside Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal and others.

Credit: FilmiBeat

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Vir Das COVID 19 Delhi Belly Go Goa Gone Hansmukh Revolver Rani Santa Banta Pvt. Ltd.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 09:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Oops! Malaika Arora gets irked with her fans, netizens slam her for her rude behaviour
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora usually sets high fashion and fitness goals with her public appearances. However, this time,...
Sad! Actor Vir Das tested Covid positive for the second time
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and comedian Vir Das took to his Instagram account to share with his fans that he has cancelled...
Spy Bahu: Wow! Sejal and Yohan’s lives intertwined, A journey of love begins finally
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Evil Plans! Revati and Armaan’s game, perfect execution
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Whoa! Trouble for Suhani, Urmila enters Surya’s life as a maid
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episodes hold...
Recent Stories
vir
Sad! Actor Vir Das tested Covid positive for the second time
Latest Video