Sad! Actor Vir Das tested Covid positive for the second time

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and comedian Vir Das took to his Instagram account to share with his fans that he has cancelled the upcoming shows in Gujarat, after he tested positive for COVID-19. Das in the post revealed that he woke up with symptoms and tested positive for the virus after taking a RTPCR test.

Vir’s post read, "Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, rapidly tested and now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat show. We're gonna try and come back in a few weeks whenever the venues are available".

Many fans wished him well in the comments sections. Singer Sophie Choudry also said, "Damnnn! Get well soon." Comedian Sharul Channa left a comment saying, "You have a double degree in Covid now too. Get well soon."

This is the second time Vir has tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022. The actor last revealed he had the symptoms in January 2022. At the time, Vir revealed he had mild symptoms and had isolated himself at home.

On the acting front, Vir was last seen in the Netflix pandemic release titled The Bubble alongside Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal and others.

