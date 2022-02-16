Sad! Actress Sophie Choudry feels heartbroken at the sudden demise of Bappi Lahiri, recalls old memories

MUMBAI: Sophie Choudry breaks into tears after hearing the news about legendary musician Bappi Lahri's demise. Sophie in a media statement tagged the veteran singer an absolute ‘Rockstar’ and remembered the times she spent at his home and taking part in Bappa Lahiri's wedding and other festivities.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Sophie said, " I literally grew up listening to those songs. Every song from Pag Ghungroo to Raat Baaki is an epic. On a personal level, I never imagined that they would make me a part of their family. I worked with his son, Bappa, and after that, I have spent a lot of time at their house. For me, Bappi Da was synonymous with Saraswati Pujo, Durga Pujo. I really got to know what the traditions were because of him."

She recalled performing with him on stage and said, "I'll never forget singing with him on stage. As a memory, I'll never forget singing Jum Jum Jum Baba with him. Even when Bappa got married, I was a part of the family festivities. For me, he was an absolute rockstar in the truest sense - a performer. It's heartbreaking to lose Lata ji and Bappi Da within a week. But I know all the legendary singers will be jamming together in heaven.”

Bappi Lahiri died at a private hospital on February 15. The singer will be cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on February 17. Celebrities have been visiting his home in Mumbai to pay last respects and offer condolences to the bereaved.

Credit: India Today