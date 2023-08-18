Sad! Ananya Panday opens up on what it is like to get trolled as an actor, 'It hurts...'

When Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, little did she know that she’d be brutally trolled for not being able to meet the viewers’ expectation as an actor.
MUMBAI: When Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, little did she know that she’d be brutally trolled for not being able to meet the viewers’ expectation as an actor. 

Four years and a few films later, she still gets mocked, judged and slammed for her acting skills. Is that enough to make Ananya stop pursuing her dream? No! Ananya, who had always wanted to be an actor, works each day to get better. 

Since she belongs to the filmy background and has the privileges of being a star kid, she has been successful in bagging top movies and roles. 

Contrary to the common perception that star kids aren’t usually affected by constant trolling, Ananya admits to being severely affected with the criticism she has been subjected to.

Ananya, who will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2, along with Ayushmann Khurrana, spoke exclusively to BollywoodLife, about the impact negative comments has had on her. 

"I think it depends on the days. Some days I am very strong, and this is the side that people tend to see more. But obviously there are days when I get upset about things. It hurts me, but I just have to get over it because I have signed up for this and this is all I want to do, so it's okay," she said.

